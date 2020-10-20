RONALD DEE LARRANCE Ronald Dee Larrance was born November 20, 1932, he passed away October 15, 2020. He grew up in Riverside, CA before enlisting in the Air Force. He was stationed in Michigan and England. After discharge he traveled to Northern California with a friend and met the love of his life, Marilyn TenEyck. Ronald and Marilyn were married in 1957 and resided in Corning. Not long after they were married Ronald built their first home together on 5th Street. In 1967 they purchased the family farm which had been Ronald's dream. He raised livestock, gardened, and enjoyed building projects in his spare time. Ronald liked the mountains near Mineral, CA and built a cabin as a family retreat. Ronald worked for Corning Lumber for over 30 years and following retirement he and Marilyn owned and operated Interland Business for a number of years. In his later years he enjoyed traveling with Marilyn and friends. Ronald was predeceased by Marilyn. He is survived by his four children, Laurie, Steve, Pam and Connie; ten grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. There will be a graveside service at Sunset Hills in Corning on Saturday October 24, at 10:00 am. It is open to family and friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store