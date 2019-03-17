Resources More Obituaries for Ronald Williams Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ronald Derwin Williams

RONALD DERWIN WILLIAMS 1922-2019 Our father left us on February 19, 2019, the result of a tragic traffic accident in Arizona. We will miss him, and our love for him will be in our memories forever. He was 96, but you would never know it by his attitude. He was not one to let grass grow under his feet. He climbed Mt Kilimanjaro in Africa when he was in his 60's. Golf was a favorite pastime, and the men's club at Canyon Oaks CC will surely attest to that fact. He was an avid Raiders fan from the time they started to play at Frank Youell Field in Oakland in 1962. But he was frequently disappointed with the silver and black in recent years, yelling, "Why do they always run up the middle?" to no one in particular. He enjoyed people and lunched often at his Elks Lodge in Paradise and the Pub in Chico. He was self-sufficient, a necessity after his wife Anna died, and he persevered after he lost everything he owned in the "Camp Fire." He was taken from his property by brave and focused firemen, who certainly worked tirelessly to save lives in the tragedy. Dad came away from the fire with one hearing aid as his only worldly possession, but he was safe. We remember our father as strong, stubborn (yes), and involved. Dad was always focused on teaching his children life's lessons and encouraged participation in sports, especially baseball. Extended family get-togethers and outdoor activities are wonderful memories. Everyone has imperfections and Dad was no different, but our love for him has always endured. Dad was born in Rushville, IL to Oscar and Jean (an immigrant from Scotland) as one of five children. He and his siblings Virginia (de-ceased), Gordon (de-ceased), Bryce, and Wallace (deceased) all toiled on the family farm in their formative years. Dad went on to be a dedicated and responsible truck driver. He drove for Lucky Stores in San Leandro for more than 30 years. He traveled most summers in his RV with his family to visit relatives and enjoy new outdoor adventures. He just loved to drive and the irony of him perishing on a roadway does not escape us. Dad leaves behind quite the family legacy. With his first wife, Ruth (deceased), there were three siblings: Ronald Jr (Lori), Sandi, and Roger. Dad subsequently married Norma (deceased), and they raised four children: Randy, Rick (Debbie), Susan (Joe), and Mark. To total Dad's repopulation contribution: children 7, grand children 18, and great-grandchildren 24. Dad found his partner in Anna, and they were married for 44 years until her death in 2016. So Dad, you had a wonderful life, and we will miss you so very much. We are smiling between the tears. There will be a celebration of his life on March 29th in Sacramento. Contact ronwilliamsmemorial @gmail.com for details. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Mar. 17, 2019