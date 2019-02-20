|
RONALD E. VANCE Former Oroville resident Ronald E Vance passed away in Reno Nevada on February 3, 2019. He is survived by his wife Carole, daughter Dawn (Kelly) Magowan, Henderson NV, granddaughter Elizabeth (Jason) Fish, Sparks NV and grandson Ron Ward, Reno NV as well as numerous nieces, nephews & cousins. A celebration of Ron's life will be held on March 9, 2019 at 11:30 3:00 PM at the Foothill Community Church, 2475 Foothill Blvd, Oroville. Inurnment will be on March 11, 2019, 2pm at Northern Nevada Veterans Cemetery, Fernley NV.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Feb. 20, 2019