1/1
RONALD LEE ALDAX
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share RONALD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RONALD LEE ALDAX June 15, 1949-Sept. 5, 2020 Ronald Lee Aldax, age 71, peacefully passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020 in Chico, Ca. with his sister in law by his side. Ron was born June 15, 1949 to Marion Ebright and John Aldax at Enloe Hospital. He grew up in Chico where he attended local schools and graduated from Chico High in 1969. He enlisted in the US Army in 1971 where he received the National Defense Service Medal and Marksman with the M16 rifle. He received an honorable discharge in 1977. He never really cared to drive cars but enjoyed very much riding his motorcycle. He was a member of the Dallas Riders for Christ Club of Dallas, Oregon where he had many friends. He is survived by 2 brothers, John Aldax (Beth) of Nevada and Kevin Thompson (LaVerna) of Oregon, 2 sisters, Dianna Meinz (Mike) of Oregon and Margaret Buskirk (Jeff) of Chico. He enjoyed spending time with his 13 nieces and nephews and 24 great nieces and nephews. He will be missed by all of his caring friends and family. Veterans services will be held at the Glen Oaks Memorial Park in Chico, on October 10, 2020 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, consider donating to the motorcycle club that he belonged to: Dallas Riders for Christ, P.O.Box 931, Dallas, Oregon 97338

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Oct. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ChicoER.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved