RONALD LEE ALDAX June 15, 1949-Sept. 5, 2020 Ronald Lee Aldax, age 71, peacefully passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020 in Chico, Ca. with his sister in law by his side. Ron was born June 15, 1949 to Marion Ebright and John Aldax at Enloe Hospital. He grew up in Chico where he attended local schools and graduated from Chico High in 1969. He enlisted in the US Army in 1971 where he received the National Defense Service Medal and Marksman with the M16 rifle. He received an honorable discharge in 1977. He never really cared to drive cars but enjoyed very much riding his motorcycle. He was a member of the Dallas Riders for Christ Club of Dallas, Oregon where he had many friends. He is survived by 2 brothers, John Aldax (Beth) of Nevada and Kevin Thompson (LaVerna) of Oregon, 2 sisters, Dianna Meinz (Mike) of Oregon and Margaret Buskirk (Jeff) of Chico. He enjoyed spending time with his 13 nieces and nephews and 24 great nieces and nephews. He will be missed by all of his caring friends and family. Veterans services will be held at the Glen Oaks Memorial Park in Chico, on October 10, 2020 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, consider donating to the motorcycle club that he belonged to: Dallas Riders for Christ, P.O.Box 931, Dallas, Oregon 97338



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store