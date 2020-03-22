|
RONALD RELF Ronald Edward Relf passed away on January 29, 2020. He was born October 19, 1937 in Okmulgee, Oklahoma to Vivian Marie Ranney and Andrew Glenn Relf. Vivian remarried Walter Charles Gilstrap when Ron was two the family moved to California. Besides his older brother Glenn, he gained three more brothers: Richard, Jerry and David Gilstrap. Ron graduated high school in Susanville, California and then joined the Air Force. Ron is survived by his wife of 60 years, Phyllis McInnis of Westwood, his children, Ronnie (Liz), Ricky and Sheri (Dave) Sullivan; 6 grandchildren: David (Becca), Jesi, Bradley, Christina, Ricky Scott and Cody; 3 great-grandchildren: Bo, Annabelle and Tripp. He was preceded in death by his parents, older brother Glenn and nephew Donnie Relf. Ron worked multiple jobs and owned several small businesses, including Noah's Restaurant in Chico and AA Appliance Repair in Corning. He retired from Lifetouch Photography on March 31, 2016. Ron loved writing, playing and listening to music, especially with family. He enjoyed playing Senior Softball and was an avid teller of jokes. There will be no services held. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations go to the Veterans Administration, or a .
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Mar. 22, 2020