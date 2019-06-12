Chico Enterprise-Record Obituaries
|
Ramsey Funeral Home
1175 Robinson Street
Oroville, CA 95965
(530) 534-3877
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
VFW Hall
1901 Elgin Street
Oroville, CA
Graveside service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Memorial Park Cemetery
5646 Lincoln Blvd
Oroville, CA
RONALD SOLANSKY Ronald passed away on June 7, 2019 in Mather, California. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at 12:00 PM at the VFW Hall, 1901 Elgin Street Oroville, California. A Visitation will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019 at 9:00 AM at Ramsey Funeral Home, 1175 Robinson Street, Oroville, California. Graveside Services will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019 at 12:00 PM at Memorial Park Cemetery, 5646 Lincoln Blvd Oroville, California. Arrangements are entrusted to Ramsey Funeral Home 530-534-3877. Please visit www. RamseyFuneralHomes. com to leave condolences for the family.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on June 12, 2019
