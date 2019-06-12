|
RONALD SOLANSKY Ronald passed away on June 7, 2019 in Mather, California. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at 12:00 PM at the VFW Hall, 1901 Elgin Street Oroville, California. A Visitation will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019 at 9:00 AM at Ramsey Funeral Home, 1175 Robinson Street, Oroville, California. Graveside Services will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019 at 12:00 PM at Memorial Park Cemetery, 5646 Lincoln Blvd Oroville, California. Arrangements are entrusted to Ramsey Funeral Home 530-534-3877. Please visit www. RamseyFuneralHomes. com to leave condolences for the family.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on June 12, 2019