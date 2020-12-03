RORY BARRETT On Friday, November 27th, 2020 Rory Barrett passed suddenly at the age of 66. Rory Stewart Barrett was born on August 18th, 1954 to Ronald and Joy Barrett in Palo Alto, CA. Nicknamed "Doggie" by friends and "Poppy" by his children and grandchildren, his absence leaves a hole in everyone's hearts who had the privilege of knowing him. Rory is remembered for his contagious personality and quick wit that made him an absolute pleasure to be around. He loved to make others smile and laugh, cracking Rodney Dangerfield one liners to classic dad jokes all day long. Rory was a sports enthusiast and avid golfer, who could be found on the green nearly every Sunday before football. He was a tireless hard worker, who loved his trade as Mr. Fix-it, his ability to work and create with his hands was incredible. His BBQ skills were legendary, paired with a cold one, of course. Rory lived in Chico and the surrounding area for the entirety of his adult life. He leaves behind his mother Joy, stepfather Joseph Buchannan, brother Mark, fianc‚ Jennifer Peterson, his two daughters Stefanie and Elizabeth Barrett, three grand-children Randal, Leonidas, and Astrid, his dog Millie, as well as his many friends, golf buddies, coworkers, and everyone who ever met him. Even though he said he "got no respect," but if you would like to pay yours, information at: (530) 519-9306. You may send condolences to the family at www.bidwellchapel.com