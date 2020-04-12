|
ROSALINE JOAQUIN Rosaline Shizue Joaquin, age 85, passed away on March 28, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Rosaline was born on May 25, 1934, on the island of Maui, Hawaii. Rosaline grew up in Kahului, Maui and was the oldest of seven children. She attended St. Anthony High School, where she met the love of her life, Joseph Joaquin. A hard worker from a young age, she held jobs at the local movie theatre and post office. She left Hawaii, heading to the mainland in 1955 and marrying Joseph in Stockton, CA. After working and starting their family together in Sacramento, they finally settled down in Chico in 1972. Rosaline worked in the banking industry for over 20 years as an assistant branch manager at a local bank. She took that experience to join her husband in their family wholesale produce business, Joaquin Produce. An adventurous soul, she enjoyed new adventures and experiences. Rosaline cherished spending quality time with family, talking stories, watching sports, and keeping up with her TV shows. Rosaline was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Joseph C. Joaquin, her parents Valentine and Rosaline Sardinha, and two brothers Rodney and Thomas Sardinha. She is survived by her two sisters Nancy Gutto and Catherine Nishida (Wellington), two brothers Louis "Sonny" Sardinha (Lucy) and Stanley Sardinha (Jung), and children Stephanie Waters (Mark), Sherri Christian, Sandra Shelton (Duane) and Joseph V. Joaquin. Rosaline will also be lovingly remembered by her grandchildren Zachary, Jessica (Mike), Justin (Tiffanie) , Kyler, Jacoby, Shea, Bryson and Kalen, and great-grandchildren Caleb, Rilynn, Bailey Rose and Brayden. Rosaline was a dedicated, proud, and loving wife, mom, Grandma and Gigi. Her presence will be greatly missed, but her kind and loving spirit will be with her family forever. Rosaline was laid to rest during a private ceremony on April 3, 2020 at Glen Oaks Cemetery. A public rosary, mass, and celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Apr. 12, 2020