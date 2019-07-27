|
ROSELLA VELLIQUETTE Rosella 'Rosie' Velliquette, 98, died Jun 23, 2019 in Albuquerque, NM. She was born May 26, 1921 on a farm near Shannon City, IA the 7th of 8 children to Joseph and Catherine Donohue. She is proceeded in death by her parents and siblings. After graduating from Creston High School in IA and business college in Fargo, ND, she moved to Washington DC and worked for the Democratic National Committee and American Airlines. During the war, Rosie worked at the Pentagon, State Dept. and the U.S. Attorney's Office in Chicago. Postwar, she worked for radio stations WLW/Cincinnati, WINS/New York and the Washington News Bureau as a reporter. This led to assignments in the Netherlands and Paris authoring press stories for the U.S. Marshall Plan. Upon her return to the U.S., Rosie worked in New York for CBS News until her marriage to Merle Oelke, American Airlines Chief photographer. They moved to Phoenix, AZ and operated a photographic studio, which she continued following his death in 1958. In 1962, Rosie married Ray Velliquette and after a three month tour of Europe, they learned a baby was on the way. They built their nest in Los Angeles, opened an electronics business and along came daughter Catherine Renee. In 1972, they moved to Toadtown, CA, later building their dream home called Casierra. Rosie loved cooking and hosting dinner parties (she was in a class with Julia Child in Paris), sewing, reading, traveling and photographing for Pine Ridge Women's Club, Elk's Wives Club, TOPS and a bunko group. Rosie's beloved husband Ray preceded her in 1994 as well as her step-daughter Marrae. She is survived by her loving daughter Renee Ferguson and son-in-law Rick Ferguson of Albuquerque, NM, her adored grandson Troy Harper and great grandson Hunter of Oroville, CA, stepson Howard Velliquette of OR, step grandchildren Von Wagoner, Lia Mitchell, Vicki Garner, Bami Morgan, Scott Velliquette, adored nieces and nephews and to many friends to count. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ramona Convent Secondary School 1701 W. Ramona Rd. Alhambra, CA 91803 or Star Studios Paradise Memorial Fund 13735 Nimshew Rd. Magalia, CA 95954. A memorial will be held Friday, August 23, 2019 at St. Thomas More at 11:00 with a celebration of life following at the Stirling City Hall.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on July 27, 2019