|
|
ROSEMARIE MARGARET HAW HARRISON 1930-2020 Rosemarie Margaret Haw Harrison died on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at home in Forest Ranch, CA, surrounded by loved ones. Born on May 18, 1930, in New York City, Rosemarie was the only child of immigrants Charles and Josephine (Hupfer) Haw. A short nine months later, her father, a chocolatier and owner of two confectionery stores, died suddenly of a heart attack. With the Great Depression underway, Josephine, a Swiss immigrant, felt compelled to send a then two-year-old Rosie to Switzerland to be raised by her maternal grandparents, Rosina and Josef Hupfer. Separated by World War II, Rosemarie was finally reunited with her mother in March of 1946. Rosie traveled by boat back to New York City, where she found work as a waitress and re-learned English. She retained, however, her lilting Swiss accent for the rest of her life. An opportunity arose in 1947 for Rosemarie to drive cross-country to California and she took it, arriving in Santa Monica. She loved California and never left. In 1949 she met and married John H. Schroer, a dairy farmer from Chico, CA, beginning her life in the North State. Together they had four children: James, Mary, Heidi, and Patricia. Her son, Jim, carries on the dairy legacy today. Rosemarie continued to waitress at various coffee shops in Chico, including Broadway Coffee Shop and Mother's Country Club. She and John later divorced. In 1970 she married William Mac Harrison, and together they had her youngest daughter, Amy. They moved to her beloved Forest Ranch in 1973. The forest there reminded her fondly of Switzerland. Rosemarie's love of volunteering connected her to such organizations as the Forest Ranch Women's Club, Chico Area Gleaners, Chico Eagles, and monthly commodities distributions. A lifelong Catholic, she was a member of Our Divine Savior and St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Chico. Handcrafts became her hobbies, having been taught to knit on her sixth birthday by her grandmother. Rosemarie also made numerous patchwork quilts and crocheted over 100 lap robes for residents of area convalescent homes. Rosemarie was preceded in death by her husband, Bill, in 1989. She is survived by her five children, Jim (Tray) Schroer, Mary (Bob) Poulin, Heidi (Mike) Hovey, all of Chico; Patty (Randy) Jones of Durham; and Amy (Gregg) Huld of Newberg, Oregon. Her legacy also includes grandchildren: Marissa (Rahul) Vaish of New York City, NY; Dane (Kristy) Gregory and Lindsay Poulin, all of Chico; Melanie Gregory of San Diego; Jake (Sarah) Jones of Concord; Nate (Laura) Jones of Vancouver, WA; Cal (Becca) Jones of Durham; Carsten Huld of Newberg, OR. She also has six great-grandchildren and one on the way. Rosemarie also leaves behind numerous Swiss cousins and childhood friends. She felt very fortunate to have been able to return to her beloved Luzern, Switzerland, every 10 years for class reunions. The family wishes to thank Twinkle Faringer and Michelle Weininger, her remarkable caregivers this last year. They also want to thank Steve, Sandy, and Carl her neighbors for their help over the years. In her honor, a rosary will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, at Newton Bracewell Chico Funeral Home, 680 Camilia Way. The funeral mass will be held on Friday, March 13, at 1 p.m. at Our Divine Savior Catholic Church, 566 East Lassen Ave., Chico. A gathering will follow at the church's social hall. Interment will follow at a later time at the Forest Ranch Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Forest Ranch Volunteer Fire Department.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Mar. 11, 2020