ROSEMARY GIBBONS Rosemary Gibbons (Neuwirth) passed peacefully with her family near her, Friday August 21, 2020 at home in Penryn, California. Rosemary Cicley Neuwirth was born in Petaluma on March 22, 1934. Young Rosemary lived in the San Raphael area until 1943. At that time, when Rosemary was 9, she and her father (Tony) and mother (Beryl) moved up to Bald Rock, above Oroville. Rosy said her father added a kitchen and bedrooms onto a dirt floor cabin in the middle of a 1943 Oroville winter. As the story goes, they had to ask Rosy's grandmother to travel from Petaluma, on the Greyhound Bus and the Postal Letter Truck, up to Bald Rock to show them how to pour coal oil over wet manzanita wood to make a fire for cooking and heating. Rosy said her house was on the edge of a meadow about a half mile up a fence line opposite the Tavern in Bald Rock. Both buildings were lost to fire, as well as the one room school house she attended up through the 8th grade. Rosemary rode the school bus with her 4 girl friends from Bald Rock to Oroville High School at the start of her freshman year, then boarded with a family friend in Oroville for the remainder of high school. She graduated OHS in 1952. Rosy attended Chico State for 3 semesters, then followed her parents to Anchorage, AK, for two years. She then moved to San Francisco where she attended SF State and UC Berkeley before returning to Oroville. Rosy had known Gordon Gibbons before she left Oroville, but once they met up again, they had only 3 dates and got married at the Methodist Church in 1958. Over the next few years, while working and raising two children, she completed her degree in Accounting from Cal State Stanislaus. After passing her CPA exam, Rosemary worked as a CPA for close to 35 years. Rosy is survived by her sister Holly Gallagher & husband John Gallagher of southern California, her husband of 61 years, Gordon Gibbons, and their two children: daughter Jennifer and son Thomas and his wife Maria. Rosemary was so proud of Jennifer's career as an RN in Bakersfield and Thomas's career as an electrical engineer in Sacramento. Rosemary loved her 5 grandchildren (Alaina, Tony, Lia, Loa, & Lua), as well as her two Cocker Spaniels; little girl KiKKi, and little boy Brownie. Both dogs spent the last three years sleeping with their heads on her legs comforting her. She is also survived by many in-laws, nieces, cousins, and church friends. Rosy enjoyed flower gardens, antiques, jewelry, reading, and traveling. When her mobility decreased, and she could no longer see the world, she would often sit at the front door and look out at her beautiful garden. This and her family and dogs were of great comfort and enjoyment. Rosy is with her Grandmother Buche', her Mom and Dad, her granddaughter Lea, and all her family and friends that have gone before. Because of all that is going on with the pandemic, services for Rosemary will be some time in the spring at Graeagle, CA. Donations to Parkinson Foundation or the charity of your choice
would be appreciated.