ROSEMARY T. HULL It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Rosemary T. Hull, on June 30th, 2020. Rosemary was born on June 19, 1927 to August and Anna Arnoldy, and was the eldest of their three daughters. She was born and grew up in Marysville, CA, married and raised 5 children. She moved to Chico in 1973 and was a long-time employee at Enloe Hospital from which she eventually retired. Rosemary enjoyed spending time with family, reading books and playing cards. She was active in her bridge group consisting of friends and her youngest sister. This group made a tradition of yearly vacations of which she enjoyed, creating memorable trips. Rosemary was a devout Catholic and was very involved in her church. She was also a lover of animals but was most passionate about cats, her constant companions. Rosemary is preceded in death by her husband Eldon and her oldest daughter Kimberlee. She is survived by her sons, Henry, wife Cynthia, Allen Hull, wife Erin, her daughters Barbara Noble-AIIinger, husband Bruce, and Lori Welsh, husband Richard. Rosemary additionally has seven grandsons and six great granddaughters, along with extended family. Rosemary was greatly loved, is and will be missed by all that knew her. Memorial services will be held on November 6th, 2020 at 11:00 am at Our Divine Savior Catholic Church, 566 E. Lassen Ave., Chico followed by a 2:00 pm graveside service at the Sutter Cemetery, Sutter, CA. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to her favorite charity, Butte County Humane Society, Chico.



