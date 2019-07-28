|
ROSINA REGINATO Rosina Agata Cadore Reginato died peacefully in her sleep on July 20, 2019, in The Woodlands, TX, where she had moved to live with her daughter Jeny five years ago. Rosina was born on February 5, 1919 in Nove, Italy, the eighth child of ten. Her father passed away when she was three years old, and the family relocated to Rovigo, Italy, where Rosina spent much of her youth. After 18 years in Rovigo, the family returned to Nove. With the assistance of a local priest in Nove, Rosina met and married Gaetano Reginato on February 4, 1948. Three months later, she traveled 14 days by boat and train to join her husband in Chico, CA, where he owned and operated an almond ranch. The fundamental essence of Rosina's life was her unwavering devotion to her family. She also had many lifelong friends in Chico that she regarded as family. Her kindness and generosity to others served as a wonderful example to her daughters. The Church was also very important in her life. For more than 50 years, she served St. John the Baptist Parish by daily preparation of mass. She also initiated and participated in the tradition of daily recitation of the Rosary. Rosina is survived by her daughter Jeny Ulak of The Woodlands, TX, her grandson Michael Anthony Ulak of Bay City, TX, her sister Irma Cadore of Nove, Italy, and many loving nieces and nephews in both the U.S and Italy. She was preceded in death by her parents Antonio and Anna Maria Cadore, her husband Gaetano, her son John, her daughter Rosalin, and her sisters and brothers Margherita, Caterina, Antonia, Maria, Giovanni, Giuseppe, Elisa, and Agnese. A mass celebrating Rosina's life will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. John the Baptist Parish, 435 Chestnut Street in Chico, CA. Interment will follow at the Chico Cemetery at 881 Mangrove in Chico, CA. The Family asks you to keep her always in your heart. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.brusiefh.com
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on July 28, 2019