ROSS EDWIN GRIFFIN Ed, age 79 passed away on August 5, 2019 in Oroville, California. His Memorial Service will be held on Monday, August 12, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Memorial Park Cemetery, 5646 Lincoln Blvd. Oroville, California. A Celebration of Life will follow at The Eagles Hall, 2010 Montgomery St. Oroville. Arrangements are entrusted to Ramsey Funeral Home 530-534-3877. Please visit www.RamseyFuneralHomes.com to leave condolences for the family.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Aug. 8, 2019