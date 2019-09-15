|
ROY DEWEY STANTON, JR. Roy Stanton, our devoted father, grandfather, and great grandfather, entered peacefully into the arms of his Heavenly Father on August 20, 2019. Roy was born on September 22, 1927 to Roy Stanton, Sr. and Bertha Caves Stanton in San Francisco where he was raised. At an early age, Roy developed strong work ethics, helping the family by delivering meat to customers on the trolley, earning five cents per package. At age 17, Roy's courage and love of country was best exemplified as a sea-going U.S. Marine, serving as security on the USS Atlanta (CL104). After the war ended, he helped remove Japanese soldiers hiding in caves in Guam. In 1947, he met Margaret Castagna through roller skating. Through their dating they became a figure skating couple competing in a skating club. Roy and Marge married in June of 1949. They had three children, Linda, Ron and Michele. Roy contracted polio in 1953, and his determination, coupled with Marge's love and support helped him to recover and eventually return to work. In 1960, he took a position as a butcher with Safeway and moved the family to Paradise. Dad has given us many wonderful qualities especially his love and devotion for family. We loved his enthusiasm for camping in Yosemite and Zepher Cove, playing cards, table games, and snow skiing. He was a master craftsman, from his award-winning carvings to the beautiful furniture he built. Dad's bravery set the bar high when it came to helping others. He put his life at risk to save others in two separate fires. (pre-Paradise Camp Fire) He was proud to serve others through the church and the local Boy Scouts, Elks, and Knights of Columbus. In February 1977, he married Mary Francis McCulley. In their 35 years of marriage their devotion and love were evident. Together they enjoyed Elks, bowling, traveling, RVing; they were a perfect complement to one another. Fran supported Dad as he went through all the chairs of Paradise Elks Lodge, then state appointed positions. Dad loving cared for Fran in her last years with Dementia. Roy is preceded in death by his wife Fran; his parents; siblings; daughter-in-law Sandy; and grandson Marc. He is survived by his children Linda (Gerry) Grandstaff of Chico, Ron Stanton of Charlotte, N. Carolina, and Michele (Karl) Boles of Paradise; six grandchildren and their spouses; 13 great-grandchildren; and Marge Stanton. Dad's unconditional love, compassion, hospitality, and sense of humor will be missed by all who knew him. The family would like to thank Dr. Hsu, Dr. Magnusson, Dr. Bishop, Dr Schnur, the Veterans Administration, Enloe Hospice, Newton Bracewell, and The Inn at the Terraces, including their respective staff for their care, compassion prayers, and words of comfort. A memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 21st at Saint Thomas More Church, 767 Elliott Road, Paradise. Prior to the memorial service a mass will be offered at 11:00 a.m. A rosary is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Friday, September 20th at the church. To view obituary and leave condolences for the family please go online to www.NBCFH.com.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Sept. 15, 2019