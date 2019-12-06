|
|
RUBY DIANE SCHULTZ Ruby Diane Schultz, 83, died Dec. 3, 2019, in Chico, CA. Born May 13, 1936, in Fort Bragg, CA, Diane grew up in Crockett, CA, where she attended John Swett High School. An excellent student with a sense of adventure and ambition, she bucked 1950s tradition by leaving home immediately after graduation to live in a boarding house in San Francisco and begin a professional life. She eventually settled into a long career of more than 40 years as a legal secretary and paralegal. Upon retirement, she owned and operated an antique business in Paradise, CA. She was blessed with an enduring love and 34-year marriage to Chico attorney Joe Schultz. Together, they lived for the past year in Live Oak, CA, having survived the Camp Fire in 2018. Prior to that, they lived for 24 years in Magalia, CA. A proud and dedicated mother of six, during her parenting years she held leadership roles in school parent/teacher associations and sports leagues, supporting her own children and others' in their interests and activities. She was an avid reader who often read more than 100 books in a year. She also had a lifelong love of writing, creating several children's stories and completing a personal memoir for her children in 2017. Throughout her life, she loved food, wine, and parties; being near the ocean; watching baseball; listening to music; dancing and laughing. She is predeceased by her father, Austin Wallace Talbot; her mother, Mildred Ruby Ledford; and her two brothers, Gene Austin Talbot and Randall Lee Talbot. She is survived by her husband, Joe Schultz of Live Oak, CA; her children, John Randall Bradley, Jeffrey Wallace Bradley, Guy Kevin Bradley, Kelly Denise Douglas, Kenneth Lamar Bradley, and Allison Marie Bradley; 14 grandchildren; and 12 great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held Dec. 6 at 2:30 p.m. at Newton Bracewell Funeral Home, 680 Camellia Way, Chico, CA. To send personal condolences, see her online obituary at www.nbcfh.com.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Dec. 6, 2019