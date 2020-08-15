REUBEN A. BARCLAY July 12, 1929 to August 2, 2020 On Sunday, August 2 at 5:05pm Reuben passed away at the age of 91 surrounded by his wife and daughters. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Patricia (Drinkwine), whom he met at Bidwell Park; his sons, Michael of Federal Way, WA and Keith (Eneida) of Altus, OK and daughters, Elizabeth Brannock of Livermore, CA and Pamela of Orland, CA; six grandchildren and two great grandchildren; his sister, Betty Buhr of Apple Valley, CA and brother, William (Janice) of Sparks, NV. He is preceded in death by his parents Flavie and Beatrice (Lair) and sister, Jackie Faye Barclay. Reuben was born in rural Neosho, MO on July 12, 1929, and moved with his family to California in 1944. He graduated from Orland High School in 1947, left to pursue a career in transportation, and later moved back to the Midwest for five years. On hearing his first grandchild was on the way, he returned to Orland in 1990 and was employed by the City of Chico until his retirement. While transportation was his career field, Reuben was involved in many activities. He was the Entertainment Critic for the Lompoc Record and helped establish Gallery 912 1/2 in Santa Maria. He worked to provide scholarships in various communities in which he lived. In 1977, the East Bay Tavern Owners Association chose him as Man of the Year for his work in raising scholarship money for schools in Oakland, funds that were comparatively lacking. Reuben was especially proud of establishing a scholarship fund honoring his 7th and 8th grade teacher in the Midwest. He was honored by the Orland Alumni Association in 1995 for spearheading a successful campaign to finance a perpetual scholarship for high school graduates, enjoyed his time as an Enloe Hospice Volunteer and was known for his stained glass artistry. Drafted into the Army during the Korean War, Reuben was assigned to the Atomic Energy Commission and the Task Force, which detonated the world's first Hydrogen bomb. He had the distinction of working with atomic scientists Bethe, Teller, Oppenheimer, Fermi and Graves. At Reuben's request, no service will be held at this time. At a later date he will be inurned at Calvary Cemetery in Tacoma, WA. In lieu of flowers or donations he requests that all of those who care take the time to perform an act of kindness in his memory. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.brusiefh.com