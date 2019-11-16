|
|
RUSTY DEAN SELF Rusty passed away on November 12, 2019 in Oroville, California. Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Ramsey Funeral Home, 1175 Robinson Street, Oroville, California with Burial to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, 5646 Lincoln Blvd Oroville, California. Arrangements are entrusted to Ramsey Funeral Home 530-534-3877. Please visit www.RamseyFuneralHomes.com to leave condolences for the family.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Nov. 16, 2019