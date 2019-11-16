Chico Enterprise-Record Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ramsey Funeral Home
1175 Robinson Street
Oroville, CA 95965
(530) 534-3877
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
Ramsey Funeral Home
1175 Robinson Street
Oroville, CA 95965
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rusty Self
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rusty Dean Self

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rusty Dean Self Obituary
RUSTY DEAN SELF Rusty passed away on November 12, 2019 in Oroville, California. Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Ramsey Funeral Home, 1175 Robinson Street, Oroville, California with Burial to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, 5646 Lincoln Blvd Oroville, California. Arrangements are entrusted to Ramsey Funeral Home 530-534-3877. Please visit www.RamseyFuneralHomes.com to leave condolences for the family.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Nov. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rusty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ramsey Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -