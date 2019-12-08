|
RUTH CARPENTER Ruth Carpenter passed away peacefully at home on November 17th. She was born, Ruth Eleanor Carr, to Vera and Arlyn Carr, one of an identical twin on March 22, 1918 in Seattle Washington, where she was raised and attended school. She met and fell in love with John Carpenter, attending the University of Washington to become a Chemical Engineer. He was hired by Dow Chemical in Midland, Michigan. Ruth boarded a train and traveled back east to be married. They resided in Midland for 4 years and 1st daughter Carol was born. While missing the west coast and family, Jack requested a transfer and was moved to Pittsburg, California. They built a home in Concord, California where daughter Barbara and son Stan followed. They remained for the following 25 years. Ruth was the consummate home maker. She designed and kept a home where all were warmly welcomed. It was often filled with friends, relatives, neighbors and music. Ruth was active in The First Christian Church, where she was an organist. She was also active in the local Garden Club, and volunteered in a school for handicapped children. She sewed and hand-crafted many treasures that are still enjoyed today. She supported her children through their many and varied pursuits, often taking leadership roles in their clubs and organizations. Many close bonds were created due to her love, warmth and caring nature. John (Jack) was transferred to Torrance, California in 1971 where they purchased a beautiful home in Rancho Palos Verdes and new bonds were quickly formed. They resided there for the next 20 years. Ruth was preceded there in death by daughter Carol, and husband Jack. She made the decision to move to Chico to be close to daughter Barbara (Kemper), and son Stan Carpenter who resides in Orangevale. Twin sister Betty (Gallagher) joined her from Seattle after the loss of her husband, and they resided together happily for ten plus years. Many will remember the two perfectly coifed white heads and the infectious laughter that always surrounded them. They were able to travel together extensively and enjoyed their time together to the fullest. Betty preceded her in death in November of 2009. Ruth is survived by daughter Barbara (Jack) Kemper, son Stan (Cathy) Carpenter. Grandchildren Bill, Mary (Kevin), Cherisse (Rod), Frances, Travis (Stephanie) Sara (Mark) and 11 great grandchildren. She also leaves many close, dear friends who were like family, too numerous to mention. Family and friends were her greatest gift and treasure. A celebration of a life, beautifully lived, will be held after the 1st of the year, close to the time of what would have been her 102nd birthday.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Dec. 8, 2019