|
|
RUTH MARY HILL Ruth Mary Hill, 79, died on August 14, 2019 in Nashville, TN, with her daughter, son, and loving family by her side. Ruth died unexpectedly as a result of a brain aneurysm. Ruth ("Nana" as she was known to her grandkids) was born March 12, 1940 in Nutley, New Jersey, and was the daughter of John & Ida Ashton. Her sister Joyce Elder (deceased) lived in Palm Beach, Florida and Jim Ashton is of Portland, Maine. Ruth's life-long passion was to help others to grow in their relationship to Christ. Since the early 1960's, Ruth, along with her husband of nearly 50 years, Dwight Hill, had ministries in Blacksburg (VA); Las Cruces (NM); Davis, San Diego, Sacramento, and Chico (CA); and overseas in Manila, Singapore, and Kuala Lumpur. Ruth helped people develop the daily disciplines of reading and studying Scripture, serving others, and sharing their faith with others. Ruth took great comfort and inspiration in spending hours each morning reading Scripture, and praying and journaling about people in her life. Ruth's life work of loving and serving others has left a legacy to thousands of people around the world. Ruth is survived by her daughter Julie Hill Jones of Franklin, TN and her son, Wesley Hill, of Chico, CA, her son-in-law Darrin Jones of Franklin, TN, her daughter-in-law Jeanna Hill of Chico, CA, her grandchildren Sawyer Jones, Mckenna Jones, Hayden Hill, Landon Hill, and Audrey Hill. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Ruth Hill Memorial Fund, The Navigators, PO Box 6000, Colorado Springs, CO. 80934-600 or www.navigators.org/ruthhill. A celebration of Ruth's life service was held last week at The Evangelical Free Church of Chico. Share your thoughts online at NewtonBracewell.com.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Sept. 1, 2019