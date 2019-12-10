|
SALLY COLLINS A private service will be held for Sally Lynn Collins. Sally passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019 in Chico, CA at Enloe Hospital. She was born on September 14, 1947 to Joseph and Thelma (Vaughn) Collins in Miami, FL. Sally was preceded in death by her sister Linda Cassetta in 2010. She is survived by two nephews, Mark Cassetta of Pacifica, CA, Craig (Lourdes) Cassetta of Chico, great nephews, Joseph and Nicolas of Chico; brother in law Mike Cassetta of Chico. Donations may be made in her memory to the Butte Humane Society. Arrangements are under the direction of Brusie Funeral Home.
