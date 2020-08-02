1/1
Sally J. Nelson
1941 - 2020
SALLY J. NELSON 8-1-1941 - 7-7-2020 Sally J. Nelson, nee, Sarah Josephine Miller passed away peacefully at home July 7, 2020. She was born August 1, 1941 in Chico, CA to Florinda Helen and Walter Albert Miller and resided her entire life in Chico. Sally is survived by her husband of 61 years, Terry L. Nelson; children, Marc and Dean Nelson both of Chico and Kari Krajcirik of Hamilton City. Also, grandmother to Megan Bonjour of Glenn and Josh Bonjour of Grass Valley and great grandmother to Aiden and Lilli Frank. Sally is also survived by one sister, Nancy Rice of Federal Way, WA plus numerous nieces and nephews. She retired from The Enterprise Record after 35 years to enjoy family, racing, life and her animals. Our family has said goodbye for now to a kind and loving member of our family. She will be missed by all. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.brusiefh.com

Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Brusie Funeral Home
626 Broadway
Chico, CA 95928
(530) 342-5642
