SAMMIE FINNEGAN 1931-2019 Sammie Finnegan former long time Chico residence Sammie Finnegan, son of Mary Finnegan and Frank Finnegan, passed away the afternoon of January 25, 2019. He is survived by his two daughters (Maria Finnegan of Ukiah, CA and Lynette Stagnaro of Chico, CA) seven grandchildren, and five great grand-children. Sammie is pre-deceased by his beloved wife of 63 years Garnetta Finnegan and his son David Roc Finnegan. Sammie was born in Arkansas and was the youngest of six boys. At the age of twelve Sammie's Dad was failing in health. His Dad and Mom decided to travel to live in San Francisco where the elder brothers held jobs at the shipyards. His Mom grew tired of living in the city and wanted to be in the country. Sitting around the table one night the brothers discussed hearing about a town called Chico where someone said they had found gold in a creek. His Mom packed a picnic lunch for the family and they all were in Chico the next day. Although, the story was a hoax, his parents decided to purchase a brick home on River Rd. Sammie finished up his senior year of High School at Chico High. It was in Chico where he met his future wife, Garnetta Brown. After high school, Sammie headed back to San Francisco to work at the Shipyard. Starting out as a shipfitter he worked his way up to being a Naval Estimator and raised his family in Hayward, Ca. After that, his job took him to San Diego area and in early retirement to Placerville. Later, they decided to return to their hometown of Chico. In retirement Sammie loved to do woodwork. He built hope chests for his daughters, grand-daughters and a cabinet for his grandson. After Garnetta passed away, he resided in Ukiah near his eldest daughter and family. In his final years he enjoyed welcoming and spending time with a new great-grandson and namesake "Finnegan." Sammie enjoyed getting his family together for many celebrations. He will be remembered for his Love and dedication to family, a generous heart, sparkling Irish Eyes and dimpled grin. We all Love and miss you. No services were held, in honor of his wishes. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Feb. 24, 2019