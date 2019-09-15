|
SAMUEL GRIGSBY On Sunday August 25, 2019 Samuel H. Grigsby, loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, and friend went home to be with his Savior, Jesus Christ at the age of 59. Sam was born on August 1, 1960 in Chico, Ca. to Howard and Willena Grigsby and raised on Chico, Ca. He graduated from Pleasant Valley High School and attended college in the state of Washington. On May 30, 2009, he married Frances M. Bernatene and became an instant father of 5. In June of 2013 the Lord blessed him with the second love of his life, Samantha Danielle Grigsby. Sam first and foremost was truly a God fearing, hardworking, selfless, and humble man who loved his family and put their needs above his own. He is preceded in death by his father, Howard Grigsby and his brother, Daniel Grigsby. He is survived by his wife, Frances Grigsby, his six children, Eddie (Tracey) Contreras, Elizabeth Skerl (Ryan), Brittany Velleto, Adam Bernatene, Nicholas Bernatene, and Samantha Grigsby, his four grandchildren, Jacob, Cain, Caleb, and Leah, his mother, Willena Grigsby Raley, his sister Nancy (Marty) Cooper, his brother Stephen (Donna) Grigsby, five nieces, three nephews, six great-nephews, 3 great-nieces, and many cousins. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 21, at 1:30PM at the Susanville Church of the Nazarene.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Sept. 15, 2019