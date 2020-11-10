SAMUEL L. READY (1934-2020) Chico, California Samuel L. Ready, 86, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 28. Samuel is survived by his best friend, Suzanna Holland and his loving family including two sons, Marc and Kirk, his 3 grandchildren, Kelly, Kristin and Matthew and his two sisters, Elinor and Roberta. Samuel is predeceased by his parents, Mignon and Samuel Ready and his sister, Kay Mahaffey. Samuel graduated from Miami High, received an engineering degree from Georgia Tech and two masters degrees from UCLA and USC. He worked at Hughs Aircraft and Litton Industries. Samuel then became involved in the Earth Stewards Network and was always very environmentally conscious. He will be forever missed by his family and friends. No arrangements have been made at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to your favorite charity
.