1/
Samuel L. Ready
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Samuel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SAMUEL L. READY (1934-2020) Chico, California Samuel L. Ready, 86, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 28. Samuel is survived by his best friend, Suzanna Holland and his loving family including two sons, Marc and Kirk, his 3 grandchildren, Kelly, Kristin and Matthew and his two sisters, Elinor and Roberta. Samuel is predeceased by his parents, Mignon and Samuel Ready and his sister, Kay Mahaffey. Samuel graduated from Miami High, received an engineering degree from Georgia Tech and two masters degrees from UCLA and USC. He worked at Hughs Aircraft and Litton Industries. Samuel then became involved in the Earth Stewards Network and was always very environmentally conscious. He will be forever missed by his family and friends. No arrangements have been made at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to your favorite charity.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Nov. 10, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ChicoER.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved