SANDRA EFFIE KALINOWSKI 1943 2020 Sandra Effie Kalinowski died on Friday, January 24th of complications from Frontotemporal Dementia. Always enthusiastic, Sandy brought joy and her own unique style to both personal and professional endeavors. She overcame obstacles and used her considerable personality and skills to build a full and rewarding life. Her carefree life in Parker Arizona was interrupted at age 13 when her father suffered a serious stroke. Although she was the youngest of three children, Sandy assumed her first leadership role, aided by a support system that consisted mostly of three grade school friends and their families. The connection remains and was renewed annually with a week-long,"girls only" vacation. Chico became Sandy's permanent home in 1965 after a brief time in southern California. As a young wife and mother, she went about creating concentric circles of friends by joining Rock-a-Bye, becoming a Brownie leader and room mother, skiing, and playing bridge and tennis. A highly successful broker, she foresaw the future of national real estate companies and became a founding partner of Coldwell Banker/DuFour Realty, retiring in the late 1990s after nearly three decades. Public-spirited and generous, her efforts benefitted Chico and the north state. Enloe Medical Center recruited her fundraising skills for a variety of efforts including their capital campaign and multiple galas and social events. Even more valuable than her financial support, she was capable of enticing her many friends and associates to become committed supporters as well. As the first President of the North State Symphony, Sandy worked with communities and committees to create a new organization that will ensure orchestral music for generations of music lovers, young and old. While her high profile professional successes are notable, it was her ability to form friendships and personal connections that may be her abiding legacy. She was generous with compliments and socially adept. Her personality was so disarming that her newest and briefest acquaintances became instant admirers, as was evidenced at her residential care facility. While certain aspects of her personality started to fade, she managed to forge strong relationships with other residents and their families through her enthusiasm and humorous spontaneity. Extroverted, fashion forward, socially acute and generous of spirit, she always brought her special brand of joie de vivre to the "party" and that is exactly as she would like to be remembered. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert Kalinowski, her parents, O. Katie Hart and Monroe E. Cox and her brother Alan Cox. She is survived by daughters Teri (Mason) Nichols of the Bay Area and Holly Hazel (Tim) McGowan of Truckee, and grandchildren Kate, Hyde and Michael (Cailyn) Nichols and Robert, Nicholas, and Hope McGowan, and her brother Steven Cox of Chico. According to her wishes, no services are planned.
