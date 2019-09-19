|
SARAH NAOMI LYTLE-MOON Sarah Naomi Lytle-Moon passed into her New Life on September 9th, 2019 in a local hospital after a lingering illness. She was 43. A native of Monterey, she was born on October 27th, 1975 to John Lytle and Molly O'Donnell-Lytle at Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula. She attended local public schools and graduated from Monterey High School. Sarah was very athletic and excelled in girl's soft ball in the tough position of catcher. In the late 1990s, she moved to Chico, CA with her young daughter Delilah Ogarrio. There Sarah worked mainly in the hospitality and home health care industries. She eventually met and married Joey Moon of Chico, CA. They had one son together, Brenden Moon. Sarah is preceded in death by her stepfather, Bill Holmes, who passed in 2016, and her maternal uncle, Dennis O'Donnell, who passed in 2018. Sarah is survived by her husband Joey Moon of Magalia, CA, her daughter Delilah Ogarrio of Chico, CA, her son Brenden Moon, of Paradise, CA, her mother Molly Holmes of Magalia, CA, and many other family members and friends. Affordable Mortuary in Chico will be handling a private memorial service. Although Sarah has gone from our realm and will be missed by all, she had the foresight to sign up to be an organ donor and we know that lives were saved through her selfless donations. For that she is thanked and blessed.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Sept. 19, 2019