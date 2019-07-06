SCOTT MORROW Scott "Scotty" Morrow, 49 of Paradise, California passed away Saturday, June 29th, 2019. Scotty was a lover of human interaction. Scotty was a full-time student at Butte College where he was majoring in Communications. As a self-proclaimed, "Member of the sober, passionate, empathetic, yet tauntingly loving republic of savage amusement" Scotty had a humor and a laugh that left a lasting impression on all who he met. Whether it be a stray cat or a struggling gym rat, Scotty was ready to lend an empathetic, helping hand. After a hearty breakfast of raw eggs, green grass juice, and turkey bacon, Scotty would spend his time outdoors anywhere from Paradise Lake to Table Mountain. Growing up, after a summer BBQ with his mom Vicki, dad Bob, and brother Matt, the boys would sleep under the Paradise sky singing The Gambler by Kenny Rogers. The next day, the boys would walk up Ellis Lane to Grandma Agnes and Grandpa Bill's house to enjoy a buttered peanut butter and jelly sandwich, a coke, and Looney Toon's; sparking Scotty's well-known love of Bugs Bunny. These memories carried Scotty through his continued hope of a long-term recovery. Scotty took his experiences and adversities and used them to try and help himself and numerous individuals who credit him as a warrior. In 1994 Scotty received news of a cherished surprise which eventually became the "Daddy and Sammy Show" that took over the streets of Oakland Zoo with songs and silly behavior. Scotty was insistent that Sammy read advanced books. After a half an hour of reading each day after school, Scotty would quiz Sammy on what she just read, based on his memory of the books he read growing up, including Old Yeller. At night, Sammy would force him to cuddle with her where she learned of Scotty's love for old cowboy movies and Humphrey Bogart, specifically, Casablanca. Scotty had such a love for his family and friends and credited Sammy as, "his richest treasure and accomplishment". However, his accomplishments will now include the memories, laughs, help, wisdom, humor left behind with all who loved him. In the immortal words of Porky Pig, "That's All Folks!" There will be a memorial service Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Bille Park, 4:00p.m. Send online condolences at NewtonBracewell.com. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on July 6, 2019