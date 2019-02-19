SHARON MAY VANLAAN Sharon May VanLaan, 72, went home to be with the Lord Jesus on Saturday, January 26 in Chico, Ca, after a long journey with Alzheimer's. She was born on September 13, 1946 to Andrew and Minetta Welton in Big Rapids, MI. She was raised there and after high school graduation, she lived in Hawaii and Los Angeles for a while. Sharon married Bob VanLaan on August 9, 1975, in Grand Rapids, MI. They moved to Eureka, Ca in 1982 for Bob to become an associate pastor at Grace Baptist Church. Over the next 20 years Sharon served God in many ways - choir, library, worship team, church office and AWANA. Sharon traveled with Bob to many armories in Northern California after Bob became a chaplain in the Army National Guard. She and Bob lived in Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C. while Bob served there as an Army Reserve Chaplain. Sharon and Bob moved to Chico, CA when he retired in 2009. Waiting for Sharon were her parents, Andrew and Minetta, half-sister Phyllis(Elmer)Graham, sister Dawn(Larry)West and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Left to cherish Sharon's memory are her husband, Bob, sister Elaine(Max)Smith, as well as, many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at Chico EVFree Church on Saturday, February 23, 1PM. Burial at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, CA. Condolences can be made online at www.BruisieFH.com. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Feb. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary