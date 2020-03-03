|
|
SHARON MOORE Sharon Marie Moore, 58, passed away on February 23, 2020. She was surrounded by family and friends. She is survived by her only son, Eric Sweeney, brothers, David Moore and Gary Moore, sister, Bonnie Moore, and mother, Beverly Moore. Sharon was born February 12, 1962 to George and Beverly Moore in Cumberland, WI. She worked with Youth For Change for nearly 30 years, dedicating her career to helping children and families throughout Butte, Shasta, and Tehama counties. Sharon loved the ocean and anything in the sun. Family, friends, and anyone whose lives Sharon touched are invited to a celebration of her life. The event will be held on Saturday March 7, from noon to 3pm, at the Chico Women's Club. We would like to come together to celebrate the contributions she made to the lives of so many others, any stories to share are encouraged. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Youth For Change - www.youth4change.org
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Mar. 3, 2020