SHARON TOWNSEND Sharon Ann Townsend passed away at the age of 75 on Friday April 12, 2019 in Chico California. Born to Astrid and Fred Woods on Dec. 9, 1943 in Ohio and raised in Minnesota. Sharon moved to California in her teens where she met and married her husband Clyde Townsend on June 25, 1960. Sharon and Clyde made their home in Cloverdale CA where they raised two daughters. Sharon worked as an aide in an elementary school until they moved to Stirling City in 1984. Together they were the caretakers of Clotilde Merlo Park in Stirling City until Clyde's passing in 2001. Sharon continued to run the park until she retired in 2008. She has spent the last 20 years living in Magalia and Paradise CA. Sharon was very active in her church and community. She loved taking her dog Patches for walks and spending time with her friends and loved ones. Sharon is survived by her daughters Sherrie (Bill) and Julie and her grandchildren Vanessa, Eric, and Shane and great grandchildren Bradley, Meliah and Ash and her nephew Jeff. She is predeceased by her husband Clyde Jr. Lee Townsend and her sister Marilynn Thon. Memorial Contributions may be made to the . Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on May 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary