SHARREN LUAINE NAGY On July 1, 1933, Sharren Luaine Southam was born in the home of her parents, Romaine and Luella Southam, on Southam Road in the Colusa County town of Princeton. Sharren grew up and attended school in Princeton, before moving to Santa Barbara to attend Westmont College. However, she fell ill while at school and ended up returning to the North State. It was at the age of 19, at her Aunt's home in Chico, where she met her future husband Thomas Corwin McHatton. They were wed in 1952. The two settled down on the family farm in Princeton and raised their four boys Russell McHatton of Chico; Max McHatton of Medford, OR; Lee McHatton of Chico; and Jake McHatton of Sacramento. Sharren became active in the Methodist Church in Princeton, the very church her grandmother, Cora Southam, helped found. Sharren taught and played piano, and taught Sunday School there. She also worked actively on the family farm. She was known for driving the harvester while working the prune harvest. Her sons describe her as the hardest working person they have ever known, and credit her for instilling her work ethic to them. In 1976, Sharren moved to Chico, where she began working as a secretary at Chico State. This is where she met her final husband, Paul Nagy. The two were married in 1978. Sharren entered into rest on August 3rd, 2020 at age 87. She is survived by her four sons, five grandchildren and twin great grandsons: Her son Russell McHatton, his wife Linda and their son Zachary, of Chico, CA; Max McHatton and his wife Annettia, their son Andrew of Medford, Oregon, active duty US Air Force, their daughter Kate Tronvig and her husband Matt of Kirkland, Washington; and their twin sons Joseph and Desmond Tronvig; Lee McHatton of Chico, CA, his son Tucker and daughter Dallas; and Jake McHatton of Sacramento, CA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Neighborhood Church of Chico's music department. Please write "In memory of Sharren Nagy" in the memo line and mark any donations 'Attention Lori'. There will be a viewing for family and close friends Thursday, August 6th at 7:00 p.m. at Newton-Bracewell Funeral Home in Chico. A nicheside service will be held in the Chico Memorial Mausoleum at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday August 9th.



