SHEILA GALLEGOS Sheila was born November 6, 1960 in Oakland, California to Jeff Whitlock and Patricia Brown. When Sheila's mother Pat was called home to be with the Lord, Sheila was adopted by her maternal grandparents Elisha and Mima Bass at the age of three and raised in Hamilton City, CA. After a brief but strong battle with cancer, Sheila passed into the loving arms of Our Savior on July 17, 2020 at Enloe Hospital. Sheila is survived by her husband Louie Gallegos. Her aunts Gloria and Angela Bass of Hamilton City, and Mima Jones of Lathrop, CA. Her surviving uncles are Robert and Burnice Bass of Hamilton City, Glenn Brown of Fresno, CA, and Charles Brown of Atwater, CA. Sheila was preceded in death by her parents Pat Brown and Jeff Whitlock, her dear grandparents Elisha and Mima Bass, her uncles Thomas Brown, Anthony Bass, her aunt Lavinia Bass and her cousin Jesus Mundo. A viewing will be Friday, July 31 at 7pm at Newton Bracewell Funeral Home in Chico, CA. Memorial services will be August 1, 2020 at 10 am at Newtown Bracewell. Internment will take place at Merced Cemetery on August 7, 2020. To view obituary online and leave condolences for the family please go to www.NewtonBracewell.com