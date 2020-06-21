SHELLI JANENE GEER Shelli Janene Geer, a former finance executive and the mother of two teenage children, died June 9 in Belmont. She was 56. Shelli was born June 4, 1964, in Red Bluff and raised in Chico, where she was known to most of her friends and family as "Jan." She graduated from Pleasant Valley High School in 1982 and received a bachelor's degree in business administration in 1988 from California State University, Chico. She later was certified as a public accountant in the state of California. In 1988, Shelli began working for KPMG Peat Marwick LLP as an accountant. She was working in a high-rise building in San Francisco on Oct. 17, 1989, when a 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck. She spent a frightful night in a hotel room with strangers after the Bay Bridge collapsed and prevented her from returning home. Shelli began working as controller for LXR Biotechnology Inc. in September 1994. She was appointed the company's vice president of finance and administration in October 1996, then chief financial officer and secretary in November 1997. She married her husband, Alan Chew, in 1998. After taking time off to write a screenplay, Shelli was hired by Pixar Animation Studios in Emeryville as vice president of finance and corporate controller. She worked in that position from 2000 to 2006, during Pixar's "Golden Age." She gave birth to twins, a boy and a girl, in April 2005. In 2007 she worked at Art.com as vice president and controller before retiring to raise her children. Her children, Kendra and Kekoa, were the light of her life. Kendra shared her athletic abilities and Kekoa her artistic talents. Shelli was generous, compassionate and deeply spiritual. In recent years, she found peace in her artwork, which had Asian influences. In July 2017, she submitted a piece called "Passionate Spirits" to heART is Oakland, an art show to benefit victims of the Ghost Ship fire. It was a calligraphy painting of three roses, selected from a larger series. "The genesis of this series stemmed from a single rose encased in a vase and my own meditation over loss and grief," she wrote at the time. "Over time, I have done more painting meditations to provide comfort and relief to others experiencing the suffering of grief and loss." In addition to her husband and children, survivors include her mother, Jane Jeffers of Henderson, Nevada; a sister, Carri Geer (Roy) Thevenot of Henderson, Nevada; a brother, Tim Jeffers (Morgan Iversen) of Penacook, New Hampshire; a stepsister, Dawn (Mike) Mason of Orland; and several nieces and nephews. Her stepfather, Dan Jeffers, died March 5. Her biological father, Ron Geer, died in 1999. No services are planned at this time. "There are people of passion. And there are people of spirit. Rarer still are people of passion and spirit. Rarest of all is a passionate spirit." -- Martin Buber
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Jun. 21, 2020.