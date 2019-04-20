SHERI K. NORWOOD Our beloved Sheri passed away on April 14, 2019 at age of 59 in Orland, California. Sheri was born on November 26, 1959 in Long Beach CA. The daughter of Edward Lorente and Theresa Stevens, she was one of 7 siblings and from a very young age took on the role of Mother and protector to her younger siblings. She moved with her family to Chico in 1968 and attended Oakdale Elementary, Chico Jr., and Chico Sr. High School. At the young age of 17, she met the love of her life, Gregory Norwood and married May 28, 1977 and had 3 children, Rebecca, Andrew, and Lindsay, who were the center of her life. Sheri obtained her cosmetology license in the early 80's and was a hair stylist at The Hair Works Salon in downtown Chico for many years. She returned to school after raising her children and achieved her RN degree, eventually working at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Red Bluff. She is preceded in death by her father Edward Garcia Lorente and sister Kami Stevens, and is survived by her Husband Gregory of 41 years of Orland, her three children Rebecca Mendoza, Andrew and Lindsay Norwood, all from Chico, in addition to six grandchildren. All are welcome to join family for services beginning at 10am Friday April 26, 2019 at Glen Oaks Memorial Park in Chico, CA, in the Garden of Tranquility. A Celebration of Life will follow at 11am. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Apr. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary