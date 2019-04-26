Home

SHERYL SILVA A funeral will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Spruce St. in Gridley, for Sheryl Ann Silva, 67, of Gridley. Sheryl passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019 in Gridley. She was born on July 6, 1951 in Fall River Mills, California, the oldest of three children born to David and Barbara Shaffer. Sheryl was a longtime resident of Butte County, living in both Chico and Gridley. She was very social and loved to travel, and spend time with her friends and family. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Joseph Silva, her parents, and her grandparents, Hugh and Ivadelle Carpenter who had a huge impact on her life. Sheryl is survived by her brother James Shaffer, sister Denise Sarbacher, both of Fall River Mills; sons: Robert (Shawna) Sherer, Michael (Kristi) Sherer, all of Gridley, and several grandchildren. Arrangements entrusted to Gridley-Block Funeral Chapel.
