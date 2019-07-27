Chico Enterprise-Record Obituaries
|
Ramsey Funeral Home
1175 Robinson Street
Oroville, CA 95965
(530) 534-3877
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Ramsey Funeral Home
1175 Robinson Street
Oroville, CA 95965
Funeral
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
12:00 PM
Ramsey Funeral Home
1175 Robinson Street
Oroville, CA 95965
Shirley Ann Youngblood


1948 - 2019
Shirley Ann Youngblood Obituary
SHIRLEY ANN YOUNGBLOOD Shirley passed away on July 23, 2019 in Oroville, California. A Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:30 AM with Funeral at 12:00 PM at Ramsey Funeral Home, 1175 Robinson St. Oroville with Burial to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, 5646 Lincoln Blvd. Oroville, California. Arrangements are entrusted to Ramsey Funeral Home 530-534-3877. Please visit www.RamseyFuneralHomes.com to leave condolences for the family.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on July 27, 2019
