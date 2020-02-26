Chico Enterprise-Record Obituaries
Shirley Ekroll Obituary
SHIRLEY EKROLL Shirley Ekroll (93 yrs) passed away on Feb. 14, 2020. She retired from the Oroville Library after 30 years, but continued to volunteer throughout her 80's. She lived a fiercely independent life, playing her harmonica to the very end. She loved books, crosswords, animals and gambling. Shirley had a strong faith and was a member of St. Thomas Church. Many will remember her as a part of the Shirley and Mary Lou (Pope) duo. Her best friend is a resident of Amber Grove in Chico. In honor of the life she lived, please share Shirley's love of reading with a child, adopt a furry friend or grab a bite at Jenn's Cafe. God Bless!
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Feb. 26, 2020
