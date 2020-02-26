|
|
SHIRLEY EKROLL Shirley Ekroll (93 yrs) passed away on Feb. 14, 2020. She retired from the Oroville Library after 30 years, but continued to volunteer throughout her 80's. She lived a fiercely independent life, playing her harmonica to the very end. She loved books, crosswords, animals and gambling. Shirley had a strong faith and was a member of St. Thomas Church. Many will remember her as a part of the Shirley and Mary Lou (Pope) duo. Her best friend is a resident of Amber Grove in Chico. In honor of the life she lived, please share Shirley's love of reading with a child, adopt a furry friend or grab a bite at Jenn's Cafe. God Bless!
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Feb. 26, 2020