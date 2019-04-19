SHIRLEY FANNIN Having lost her battle with cancer, her soul is free once more to travel further. It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Shirley Ann Fannin, on April 11, 2019. She died at home surrounded by the love of her two daughters. Shirley was born August 13, 1936, in Shawnee, Oklahoma, a proud member of the Kickapoo Tribe of Oklahoma. Her family relocated to California when she was but a young girl. At the tender age of 18, she became reacquainted with a childhood friend, a good looking young sailor just returning from the Korean War, Jack Fannin. They were married a year later, July 31, 1955 and had a long and happy marriage that lasted over 60 years until Jack's passing in 2016. In 1962, they settled in Chico with their two young daughters. Shirley was a devoted wife and mother who always put the needs of her family before her own. She instilled in her daughters a great love of animals, nature, and awareness that we are the caretakers of this earth and should protect the environment. Besides being a homemaker, she was a Girl Scout Leader, a volunteer at the library where her daughters attended school, she volunteered at Chico Community Hospital, she was an accomplished bowler and she was a member of the VFW Auxiliary for 45 years. After her husband retired, they enjoyed traveling the country in their motor home, doing crossword puzzles together, going to bingo at the VFW Hall and spending time with family and friends. Shirley is preceded in death by her husband, Jack; her mother, Mattie Gilbert; and her sister, Reta Meeker. She is survived by her daughters, Marie Fannin-Laird (Rick) of Granite Bay, Valerie Fannin of Chico; her three grand cats, Shawnee, Tinker, and Mattie Mae; and also a feral cat named Miss Kitty. We are going to miss her playfulness, her joy and her laughter. Our family would like to thank Dr. Sam Mazj and his amazing staff for the loving care that they provided for our mother during her battle with cancer. We would also like to thank everyone at Adventist Health Hospice who helped us through her transition. We are extremely grateful and will always remember your kindness. A private Burial Blessing was held at Glen Oaks Memorial Park on April 17, 2019. In memory of Shirley, memorial contributions may be made to TopCats, Best Friends, NVADG or an animal . To view online and leave condolences for the family please go to NewtonBracewell.com. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Apr. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary