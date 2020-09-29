SHIRLEY GILZEAN On Friday, September 25th, a cool, bright blue morning with soft music in the background, Shirley Lu Glenn Gilzean quietly passed away at home with her family at her side. She was born November 7th, 1932, in Oakland, CA to Richard and Aileen Collier Glenn. Shirley's family moved to Chico in 1935, and on her 7th birthday, Shirley turned the first shovel of dirt for the family's new home in Mansion Park. As a young girl, Shirley enjoyed playing in the area around Bidwell Mansion and later worked in youth programs at Chico Parks & Recreation during the summer. Shirley attended College Elementary School (near the present day CSUC campus). From there she went on to Chico High where she excelled in academics. She was very involved in student activities as well as sports and graduated in 1950. Shirley met her husband, Bob Gilzean, of Redding, while attending UC Berkeley. They were married in 1955. After completing their teaching credentials, the couple moved to Redding and then Central Valley before settling in Chico in 1960. Shirley was active in Campfire Girls, Job's Daughters, Chi Omega Sorority at Cal, AAUW and PTA. In 1967, she started her own career teaching at Sierra View Elementary where she taught grades 2nd- 5th over the next 28 years. Shirley loved decorating and the holidays. She started many traditions that have continued as her family grew. She also had a love of sports and she and Bob traveled around northern California to watch their children compete in athletics. If you needed to find her in March, it would be in front of a TV for the Men's and Women's Final Four Basketball tournaments. After retirement, Bob and Shirley enjoyed traveling throughout the United States in their motor home. In 1966, our most valued family tradition started when the family visited the new Tannery Gulch campground at Trinity Lake. Every summer since then, the Gilzean family, which now includes four generations, has enjoyed camping and water activities together at Trinity Lake. Besides taking great care of her family, Shirley had fun collecting things she really enjoyed including Shirley Temple glassware and dolls, Snow White collectibles, depression glassware, cookie jars, sewing thimbles and collectible dolls. She also got involved with Bob's love of old cars. They belonged to the North Valley Unique Car Club and the Kaiser Frazer Car Club for many years, and formed many wonderful lasting friendships. Shirley is survived by her husband Bob, children Cathy Nagy (Guy), Debby Ortega (Rudy), Randy, Larry (Carrie), 9 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and her brother Richard Glenn Jr. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Patricia Robison. The family will have a private celebration of Shirley's life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Jonesville Hotel Restoration Fund, JCO, Inc. PO Box 1950, Chico, Ca 95927, or a charity of your choice
, in memory of Shirley Glenn Gilzean.