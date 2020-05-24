Shirley Jean Larson Boehm
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SHIRLEY JEAN LARSON BOEHM 1943-2020 Shirley Jean Larson Boehm, age 76, passed away on May 8, 2020. She is survived by her three children, Rachel Elizabeth Matteo-Boehm, Robert George Boehm Jr., and Katherine Shirley Boehm-Padgett, and her three grandchildren, Isabel Alta Matteo, Lucas Francisco Boehm, and Chloe Paige Padgett. Although the cause of Shirley's death was not related to the Coronavirus (COVID-19), Shirley passed away during the COVID-19 pandemic. A private celebration of her life will be appropriately scheduled at a later date. Condolence notes can be sent to Robert George Boehm Jr., 825 SW Stephenson Court, Portland, OR 97219.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved