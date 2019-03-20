STAN MURGIA A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Stanley Murgia, 84, of Chico, on Wednesday, March 27 at 10 a.m. at St John the Baptist Catholic Church. Stan passed away on Sunday, March 17 at Enloe Hospital. He was born May 30, 1934 to Estanislado and Juana Murgia in New Mexico. The family moved to the Chico area in 1944. Stan attended schools in Hamilton City before joining the Navy in 1954. In 1955 he married Connie E. Barreras at St John the Baptist Catholic Church. Stan worked at Continental Nut for ten years before he went to work at CSU Chico where he became the Plant Operations Manager, retiring in 1999. In retirement he especially enjoyed spending time at the H&H Gun Club. Stan was an avid hunter, fisherman, cook, gardener and family man. He is survived by his daughters, Becky (John) Ramirez, Jody Murphy, Cynthia (Jack) Hengst; sisters, Tina Olvera, Gloria (Pat) Barris; six grandchildren, Connie, Nick, Phillip, Lucas, Tyler, and Jena; eleven great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Connie in 2011; brother John; sisters, Lilly and Stella. A Rosary will be held at 7 p.m on Tuesday, March 26th at St John the Baptist Catholic Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Brusie Funeral Home. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary