STANLEY HENDERSON Stanley George Henderson died peacefully on February 20, 2020 at the age of 84, while in the company of his daughter. Stan is survived by his three children, Stanley M. Henderson, Kathryn Henderson and Paul Henderson (Gina Henderson), and his three grandchildren, Grant, Nolan and Sofia. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Linda Henderson, father, George Wallace Henderson, his mother, Hazel Livina Everts, as well as his grandmother, Hazel Lillina Lampman Everts, whom he was very close to. Stan was born in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada in 1935. He relocated to Butte County with his mother in 1946. He also lived in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, with his favorite uncle, Mark Everts. Stanley also lived in Claremore, Oklahoma, Oakland, California, Washington, and Oregon for short periods of his youth. Stan attended Durham High School and later obtained his GED. His first job was as a radio announcer at a local radio station. He attended National Guard Camp with plans to travel to Fort Benning, Georgia, for infantry training in early 1954. Stan subsequently joined the Army and became a Paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne. Following his initial enlistment of three years, he returned to Chico State, was a member of Phi Kappa Tau fraternity and met the love of his life, Linda. He reenlisted and joined the 11th Army Calvary in 1962 and was stationed in Germany. In June 1963, he returned to Chico to marry Linda. She accompanied Stan to Maryland and Germany while completing his Army enlistment. Stan was also a member of the Army National Guard in Butte County after returning to the area. Stan and Linda had two children together, Kathy and Paul. Stan earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Social Science at Chico State in 1968. He began work in the banking industry and was responsible for repossessions and as an Adjuster for a period time. The family moved to the East Bay area where Stan held several banking jobs in San Francisco, all related to investigating fraud within the banking industry. The family moved to Stockton, California, and the last job he held before retiring was as the Vice President and Chief of Internal Security at Sacramento Savings and Loan. He was a very patriotic man, obtaining his United States Citizenship as an older adult. He became a lifetime member of the Sons of the American Revolution, after researching for multiple years to obtain valid documentation of his ancestors fighting in the Revolutionary War. Stanley helped form the local General George Washington Chapter of the Sons of American Revolution and was President of the chapter for multiple years. He was passionate in helping others learning and documenting their lineage to aid in them joining the Sons of the American Revolution as well. He participated in local school programs on behalf of the SAR Chapter and dressed in a Revolutionary War uniform in parades. He considered the many friends he made through the SAR to be true friends, and additionally, respected and admired their continued commitment to the SAR and patriotism. Stanley had many interests and hobbies to include hunting, fishing, boating, photography, genealogy, cooking (spaghetti, corn chowder and BBQ whole turkeys a specialty), coin collecting, stamps, first day covers and gardening amongst others. These were activities he was passionate about and he included his family and friends in many of them. He also loved dogs, with Tiny being his most beloved, a long hair Dachshund. They were inseparable for sixteen years and his children often joked that he loved Tiny more than the rest of the family. He and Linda spent almost all weekends and vacations, beginning in the early 80's, at the cabin they built at Lake Almanor, California. They were frequent and gracious hosts and truly enjoyed inviting friends and family to share in their love of fishing, playing cards and sharing meals. His friends and family describe Stan as loyal, having a great sense of humor, dependable, having integrity, appreciating and maintaining his relationships, and one who was devoted to, and loved, his family very much. You may send condolences to the family at www.brusiefh.com
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Mar. 1, 2020