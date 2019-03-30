Resources More Obituaries for Stanley Sinor Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Stanley "Dall" Sinor

1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers STANLEY "DALL" SINOR 1943-2019 With heartfelt sadness we share the passing of Stanley "Dall" Sinor of Chico. Our Dall died on March 15, 2019 -- his 76th birthday -- due to complications of Parkinson's disease. Dall was born on that special day back in 1943 in Liberty, Bryan Co., Oklahoma. He was the third son of Ray Dall Sinor and Opal Evelyn Poole Sinor. They moved to Alameda, California in late 1943 when his father began work for Bechtel Construction. In 1953 the family moved to Hayward, California where Dall attended school, excelling in baseball, basketball, and football at Hayward and Tennyson high schools. Dall met the "love of his life" Judith "Judy" Ann Dunn in High School in 1958. They went to a beach party on their first date, which incidentally occurred on the 15th of March. Obviously, it was just meant to be, and the two were married in 1960. Dall worked 40 years in the grocery business moving to Chico in 1973 to open the new Lucky Store where he worked until his retirement in 2000. Dall will always be remembered and greatly missed by his wife Judy; his treasured daughters, Holly Diamond (Laurence) and Heidi Danielson (Jack); his "favorites" grandchildren Blake Kendall Danielson (Jen); and Katherine "Kate" Paige Diamond. He is also survived by his brothers Carroll Sinor (Kathy); Bill Sinor; Sisters Murna Dicks and Katrina Sinor; as well as sister- and brother-in-law Peg and Kurt Scheile; and mother-in-law Geraldine Dunn; his aunts Juaneta Sinor Williams, Connie Poole Jacobs and Dee DeBrito; his uncle F. Stanley Poole; 22 nieces, nephews and dozens of cousins as well as many faithful and dearly loved friends. He was predeceased by his parents, Ray and Opal Sinor, his sister Karen Sue Sinor and brother Kenneth Allen Sinor. Dall loved the sport of golf, and played several days a week until about a year ago. He preferred to walk all 18 holes of the course. Some of his favorite memories were when he played St. Andrews, Scotland, the birthplace of golf, with grandson Blake, and Pebble Beach with Blake and son-in-law Jack. Dall and Judy enjoyed musical theater and had season tickets in Sacramento and San Francisco for 50 years. His all-time favorite was Phantom of the Opera. He especially loved watching their granddaughter, Kate, perform in her school musicals. They loved entertaining friends and family at their Lake Almanor cabin. They were fortunate to travel and cruise with their dearest friends from Chico and Tennyson High School to Europe, the Mediterranean, U.K., Mexico, Hawaii, Canada and the East Coast as well as many golf trips. Dall was devoted to his faith, family and friends, he was passionate about his health and never complained about any challenges. He remained optimistic always. Through the way he lived his life, Dall provided an excellent example of how to love deeply, work hard, be honest, and how to take care of your self and others. In his family's eyes there was no better example of any of those qualities. We are thankful for the years we had with him and will love and miss him always. A celebration of his life will be held later in the spring. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries