STEVE REASONER Stephen "Steve" Owen Reasoner, born in Oakland, CA January 24, 1926 to Calvin and Myrtle (Cardwell) Reasoner, passed away peacefully November 19, 2019 at Marshall Hospital, Placerville, Ca. At 93 years of age Steve lived independently until his death. He was a recent resident of Ponte Palmero Senior Living in Cameron Park and was fond of the staff and had begun to make new friends. A man who truly lived by doing it 'his way', Steve left family and friends admiring his strength and determination to "keep moving", the key he believed led to a good, long life. Steve was proudest to serve in the U.S. Navy during WWII and often said it was the best time of his life, "I went in a boy and came out a man". He eventually entered a profession that he had set as a goal, and worked to become an executive with Pacific Bell (A.T.T.), from Concord CA to San Francisco, retiring after 35 yrs to Paradise CA. His life interests were varied. He was very talented with his paintings and drawings. He loved to dance and was great at it. A lover of music and theater, the last concert he attended, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga and he loved it. He enjoyed travel and the California coast held special memories. A San Francisco 49er fan since their inception in 1946 and their first home stadium of Kezar, he could relate details of many a game played over years past. . One year ago Steve survived a life changing and devastating event when he, with the help of his good friend Gil Serrano, escaped the Paradise CA 'Camp Fire'. Having lost his home and all it held, he came away with only what he wore. Yet he didn't dwell on his losses, he only had one thing to say "I can't do anything about it so I can only move on, I'm alive." Steve was the second of five children, brothers Calvin and Ben Reasoner having passed before him. He is survived by sister Donna Venable and brother William "Bill" Reasoner. His wife and love of his life Lenore "Lea" passed away in 2003. He was the father of two sons, Craig Reasoner and Stephen Reasoner both having passed before him and a daughter, Donna Frease (Reasoner) and her husband Sherman. He is survived by many nieces and nephews, grandchildren Michelle, Robert and Nicole and great-grandchildren. He had a special bond with his grandson, Cory Candelario, great granddaughters Camille and Adeline and his daughter-in-law and "coffee date" Jennifer Candelario. They shared many family times together and were always there for him. Steve will be greatly missed by family and friends who admired and loved him. He always said "I've lived a good life." Services in honor of Steve are pending and will be announced. Internment: Paradise Cemetery, Paradise, CA
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Nov. 30, 2019