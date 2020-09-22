STELLA RICCI A private graveside service will be held for Stella Martha Ricci, 92 of Chico. She passed away on Saturday, September 19th in Chico. Stella was born to Italian immigrants, Rinaldo and Maria Chinca on August 10, 1928 in Chico, CA. She graduated from Chico High School and worked as the secretary to the Principal for several years. On June 17, 1950 she married Rinaldo "Reno" Ricci at St John's Catholic Church in Chico. Stella and Reno were the owners of Hooker Oak Distributing for 40 years, a family owned business started by her father. She was a member of the Soroptomist Club, and was very active in the Sons of Italy Vincenzo Bellini Lodge. Stella is survived by her son Ron (Julie) Ricci of Chico; daughter Adele (Brian) Sabourin of San Diego; five grandchildren, Cameron, Blake, Connor, Alex and Catherine. She was preceded in death by her two brothers, Ray Chinca and Pete Chinca and sister Blanche Biagini. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Sons of Italy Vincenzo Bellini Lodge for the Stella and Reno Scholarship Fund in care of Brusie Funeral Home.



