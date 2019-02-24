Services Brusie Funeral Home 626 Broadway Chico , CA 95928 (530) 342-5642 Resources More Obituaries for Steve Nettleton Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Steve Nettleton

1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers STEVE NETTLETON Steve Gilbert Nettleton was born in 1938 in Waterloo, Iowa to his parents John and Irene Nettleton. The family moved from Kansas to San Diego, CA in 1952. After graduating from Grossmont High School in 1956, Steve went on to San Diego State University earning a BS in Marketing while working for Mayfair Market as an Assistant Manager. After marrying his college sweetheart, Kathy, in 1961, the couple moved to the bay area where Steve would become Store Manager for Bay Mart until it ceased operation in 1966. He then went on to work for Fleming Companies, Inc. as Manager for Store Development throughout the Northern California region. Another move was in the near future for the young couple when in 1971 Steve was offered a position with Shop 'N Save Markets of Chico by Owner, Bob Foster. In 1975 Steve purchased Shop 'N Save Markets from Mr. Foster, along with Ron Hulen and Harvey Cain. Steve became majority owner, President and CEO, building the stores to nine supermarkets in seven Northern California cities. In 1986 Shop 'N Save Markets, Inc. was sold to start his new venture, FOOD 4 LESS. From 1986 to 1995 Steve was President, CEO and Principal Owner of NETCO Foods, Inc. dba FOOD 4 LESS. He operated five warehouse style food markets in the cities of Yuba City, Chico, Redding, Red Bluff and Marysville. The chain was sold to two key executives of the firm, Mario Sagestume and Rick Litton, in partnership with Fleming Companies, Inc. (NYSE) in October of 1995. From 1982 to 1996 Steve was also President of Fresh Pik't Produce, Inc., a distributor of fresh fruits and vegetables to FOOD 4 LESS stores as well as numerous restaurants, schools and small supermarkets. The business was sold to two executives of the firm, Dale and Rick Kusie. During his career, Steve also attended the Stanford Graduate School of Business, Executive Program in 1978 and was given an Honorary Doctorate from California State University, Chico in 1999. From 1996 to 2002 Steve was President, CEO and Owner of the Chico Heat Baseball Club LLC. It was operated as a minor league independent baseball club known as the Chico Heat. The Heat led the Western League in attendance every year they were in the League, and won two Championships. The League dissolved at the end of the 2002 season. Steve was a Founding Director of North State National Bank, Chico, CA from 1982-2003 and Chairman of the Board from 1997-2003. The bank was acquired by TriCo Bancshares in April 2003. Other business partnerships also included Pete Giampaoli with Epick Homes, Inc., in developing two sub divisions in Rivers Gate, Sacramento, CA. From 2016 to 2018 the Chico Heat returned to playing ball in Chico, by becoming part of the Great West League, a collegiate wood bat baseball organization. Steve's partners in the GWL were Baseball Hall of Fame recipient, Pat Gillick, and Bill Yuill of Alberta, Canada. The Heat won two League Champions during that time. The League ceased operations in 2018. Steve, along with his wife Kathy of 57 years, have been ardent in their love of Chico, and in sharing their good fortune with these respective organizations that provide educational opportunities, life-saving services and life-changing guidance for young people growing up in Chico. Their greatest pleasure has been in donating substantial gifts toward the construction and development of these well deserving organizations. Among their favorite recipients are California State University, Chico, The Boy's and Girl's Club of Chico and Enloe Medical Center. For a more complete list of associations, awards and philanthropies, please visit the website for (www.brusiefh.com). Steve and Kathy have lived in Chico since 1971 and, like many of their good friends, have given untold hours of time and support to many other deserving organizations in the community. Their "good works" continue to help the community, and have felt blessed to be a part of their cherished Chico, California. Steve leaves behind his wife Kathy; sister Vickie (Vic); grandchildren Alexandra (Ethan), Steven; great grandchild Theodore; nephews David (Andrea), Brian (Rita), Craig (Debbie), Collin; nieces Sandy (Luke), Megan; grand nieces and nephews Madison, Lauren, Zach, Alyssa, Brianna, Kaitlin, Jace, Austin; sister-in-law Mary Ann; brother-in-law Mike (Jackie). Predeceased: father John; mother Irene; son Scott; sister Janet (Bob), Sally (Dick); mother-in-law Violet; sister-in-law Sue. His many friends belonging to the "Friday Afternoon Round Table Symposium" are included among his numerous lifetime friends and associates. A public celebration of Steve's life will be held at CSUC Nettleton Stadium on Saturday April 27th first pitch 12:00 noon with the CSUC Wildcats baseball team (double header). The ceremony will start immediately at 11:30 AM. FREE ADMISSION Thank you to Enloe Medical Center, Enloe Home Health and Country Village for their excellent care and support. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Enloe Hospital Foundation (Compassion Care Fund) or to North Valley Community Foundation (Camp Fire Relief Fund) in care of Brusie Funeral Home. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Feb. 24, 2019