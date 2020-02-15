|
STEVE ZIEL Steve Ziel was a man made of happiness, joy and love. Steve would light up any room with his infectious laugh, silly jokes or big bear hugs. He loved being a father to his three kids. He was known for his knowledge for real estate, kind heart and willingness to help other people. He would always do the right thing in any situation. He was the kind of dad that would become one of the kids, he cared so deeply for his children and their friends that even they would call him dad. You could talk to him about anything without having to worry about being judged. No matter what he went through, his heart remained loving and strong. When he lost his wife, he was the rock that kept his kids and family strong and smiling. Steve always made his home feel welcoming to anyone. For 30 years Steve was very well respected and adored by his real estate family and clientele. His three kids will miss him so much as will his friends and the rest of his family; however, we know that he is walking hand in hand with his wife in heaven. God bless their hearts together. He is lived on by his sons, Michael, and Daniel. His daughter Heather and his brothers Brad, Doug and Greg Ziel. A memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the Old Magalia Church. 13700 skyway rd. A celebration of life and a potluck will be held after the service. Please bring a dish or just yourself for a visit. All are welcome.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Feb. 15, 2020