STEVEN JAMES BOONE 1942-2020 Steven James Boone died peacefully in hospice care on October 19, 2020, in Oroville, California at the age of 77. Steve is survived by his daughter, Michelle Haverly; son, Dennis Boone; and his sisters, Caroline Commins and Nancy Stender. He is preceded in death by his parents, Maynard James Boone and Aline Boone. Steve was born in December, 1942, in San Francisco, California. He served in the U.S. Army from July, 1961, until receiving his honorable discharge in August, 1964. Inurnment will be at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, Dixon, California.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store