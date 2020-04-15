|
|
SUE ANN DUNCAN On March 28th, Sue Ann Duncan, daughter of Sue Pierce, passed away. She was residing in Sacramento, California, where she was cared for by her Husband William E. Duncan Sr. Sue Ann is, was, and will always be amazing! She birthed 3 children; Daphne, and 2 others. Sue Ann will be forever loved by the Duncan Family; Corey Anne, Joseph Earl, William Earl Jr., Teddi-Anne, and Luke Scott Armstrong. No Services are scheduled at this time due to the pandemic.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Apr. 15, 2020